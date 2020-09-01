Pajhwok Services

Afghanistan slams botched attack on Saudi airport

Sep 01, 2020 - 08:46

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon has vehemently denounced a botched terrorist attack on the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

An explosives-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was used in the attack that was effectively thwarted by Saudi forces on Monday.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted and destroyed the drone at the airport and a remotely-controlled explosives-laden boat in the south of the Red Sea.

Both were launched by Iran-aligned Houthi insurgents, the state news agency reported. Some splinters fell on the airport, but caused no injuries or damage.

Afghanistan condemned all terrorist attempts targeting the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, as well as civilians and civilian objects or other vital facilities.

Afghanistan counted the terrorist attempts as blatant acts that contradicted all international conventions guaranteeing the right to protect civilians.

In a statement, the Afghan embassy in Riyadh reiterated Afghanistan's solidarity with the kingdom in in its efforts to protect Saudi citizens and residents.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the embassy statement as saying that Afghanistan and its people had suffered a lot at the hands of terrorist groups that terrorised and killed innocent people.

Twitter Update