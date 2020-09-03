Pajhwok Services

Former CEO advisor shot dead in Nangarhar

Security & Crime

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Sep 03, 2020 - 12:20

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen have shot a former advisor to the chief executive officer (CEO) in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Thursday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News Sayed Ahmad Safi was killed in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, late on Wednesday.

Safi was presently serving as gender affairs head at the governor’s house in neighbouring Laghman province.

Asadullah Dawlatzai, the Laghman governor’s spokesman, confirmed the killing of Syed Ahmad Safi in Jalalabad.

