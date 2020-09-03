Former CEO advisor shot dead in Nangarhar

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen have shot a former advisor to the chief executive officer (CEO) in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Thursday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News Sayed Ahmad Safi was killed in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, late on Wednesday.

Safi was presently serving as gender affairs head at the governor’s house in neighbouring Laghman province.

Asadullah Dawlatzai, the Laghman governor’s spokesman, confirmed the killing of Syed Ahmad Safi in Jalalabad.

