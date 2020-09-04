Pajhwok Services

Pakistan fencing inside Afghan soil prevented: Amarkhel

Security & Crime

Pakistan fencing inside Afghan soil prevented: Amarkhel

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Sep 04, 2020 - 10:24

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Afghan forces frustrated Pakistani militia forces’ attempt to build a fence inside Afghanistaninfo-icon’s territory in eastern Nangarhar province, the governor said late Thursday.

Ziaul Haq Amarkhel tweeted that the Pakistani forces against all norms and principles wanted to work on a fence in Ghowargi area of Momand Dara district near the Torkham town.

However, he said the vigilant Afghan border forces bravely prevented the move in defense of their motherland and now the situation was calm.

Amarkhel’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said a clash occurred after the Pakistani forces tried to build a fence in Ghowargi area, leaving one Afghan border policeman dead and three injured. He said the governor remained in constant contact with the border forces and had praised their bravery.

