Atmar, Qureshi stress regional connectivity

KABUL (Pajhwok): Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi have underlined the need for enhancing regional connectively through rail projects.

In a telephone conversation on Friday, the foreign ministers also called for promoting investments and developing infrastructure connecting the region.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (MoFA) here said Atmar expressed his happiness over the recovery of Qureshi from COVID-19 and wished him good health .

Qureshi greeted Atmar on the successful holding of the second review meeting of Afghanistan –Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), which took place on August 31 Kabul.

Atmar hailed APAPPS as a crucial platform for promoting cooperation and understanding between the two neighbouring countries.

He assured Qureshi that Afghanistan was fully committed to implementing the decisions taken during the second APAPPS meeting.

Atmar also commended Pakistan’s active role in the Afghan peace process and supporting planned talks between the government and the Taliban .

Renewing Pakistan’s support for a peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict, Qureshi referred to Islamabad’s decision on upgrading the Ghulam Khan crossing point as the third transit route between the two countries.

Atmar hoped the Ghulam Khan crossing would serve as a new official transit route and boost trade between the neighbours. He also outlined his vision for multilateral cooperation at regional level involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

Both sides emphasized the need for enhancing regional connectively through rail projects, economic investments and infrastructure development.

Atmar thanked the Pakistan government for continued hosting of Afghan refugees and assisting them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

