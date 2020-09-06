Pajhwok Services

74 new Covid-19 cases reported in Afghanistan

Health

By
Azizullah Hamdard
On
Sep 06, 2020 - 15:46

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): At least 74 new positive coronavirus cases detected in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 28,398, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Sunday.

A statement from the MoPH to Pajhwok Afghan News said that 420 people underwent tests during 24 hours and 74 persons tested positive for the disease.

Of the fresh cases, 18 surfaced in Ghorinfo-icon, 14 in Kabul, 10 in Balkh, six in Badghis, five each in Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar, four in Sar-i-Pul, two each in Panjsher and Nuristan and one each in Baghlan, Kuduz and Kunar.

As many as 460 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 30,537.

According to the ministry three people died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours that took the total national tally to 1,413.

