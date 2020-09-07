‘Public must dare to access information’

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The people of Afghanistan have the right to access information that is not confidential, a member of the Access to Information Commission (AIC) said on Monday.

Hamdullah Arban, a member of the AIC, asked people to possess the courage of seeking access to information.

According to the AIC, the Afghanistan’s Access to Information Law has ranked first in the world asking media, civil society and the public to work together for its implementation as it could not be implemented without coordinated effort.

Arbab said this while addressing a workshop over access to information affairs in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

The event was established by Fikri Dariz association where dozens of youths, including university’s students participated.

Speaking to the program, Commissioner Hamdullah Arbab, said that Afghanistan’s access to information law was number one in the world, but it was difficult to implement because people did not want access to information in our country.

According to Arab, the law also given rights to civil society activists, journalists and educated and illiterate people to seek access to information and exercise their rights.

He said, “I’m urging you to have the courage to ask information from all institutions and we will also motivate the departments to provide you information.”

Waliullah Misbah, an oversight member, said it was the law that created transparency and prevented corruption, but only if the people demanded their rights.

Sarhadi Zwak, the Fikri Dariz association head, told the gathering the aim of the today even was to aware people that access to information was their legal rights and no one could take such rights from them.

Samiullah, a participant of the event, told Pajhwok Afghan News he was not aware whether access to information was their legal rights but now he understands in this regard.

The Newly Nangarhar Governor Zaiulhaq Amerkhel has instructed all officials to share all information with the public in accordance with the law.

Pk/nh