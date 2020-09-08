Chapter of enmity with Taliban should be closed: Abdullah

KABUL (Pajhwok): Head of the High National Reconciliation Council (HNRC) Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday urged for the closure of the chapter of enmity with the Taliban for the sake of Afghanistan ’s integrity and future.

Addressing a gathering marking the 19th martyrdom anniversary of Ahmad Shah Masoud, Abdullah offered condolences to the families’ of martyrs and said the day was celebrated to remember all martyrs who offered themselves for independence of the nation and ideology.

He said Masoud was an exceptional personality. He has special place in Jihad and resistance and his efforts for peace not hidden from anyone.

“It is true that we have difference of views and sometimes confrontation of views links to a very sensitive issue. We have no enemy inside Afghanistan and those who suppressed the nation are the enemies,” he said.

Abdullah stressed that the chapter of enmity with the Taliban should be closed and hoped for a negotiated settlement.

