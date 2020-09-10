Pajhwok Services

1 policeman killed, 16 injured in Kandahar car bombing

Bashir Ahmad Naadem
Sep 10, 2020 - 19:19

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): One policeman was killed and 16 others injured in a car suicide bomb attack in Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province on Thursday, an official said.

The suicide attacker detonated his explosives-laden vehicle after police identified and fired at him near a security post in Lahore area shortly after 2:30pm, police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said seven police were injured in the blast, but a security official, who refused to be named, said one policeman was killed and 16 others wounded in the attack.

He said five of the injured policemen were in critical condition and the remaining sustained slight injuries. All the injured were being treated at hospital. He said the police post was damaged by the blast.

The Talibaninfo-icon, who recently increased their activities in Arghandab district, have so far said nothing in this regard. The district is situated about 10 kilometers northwest of Kandahar City, the provincial capital.

