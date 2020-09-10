Poor quality fuel import causes $240m of losses each year

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A number of businessmen in northern Balkh province on Thursday asked the government to prevent the import of low quality fuel and gas to the country.

The traders from Hairatan and Aqina ports held a protest meeting at the Provincial Council hall here and criticized the government for not addressing their issues.

Khairuddin Mayal, deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Pajhwok Afghan News that import and smuggling of low quality fuel to the country had increased.

He lamented honest traders who import good quality fuel legally to the country faced problems.

Both the government and traders were aware of the fact that low-quality oil and gas were imported from Iran through Herat and Nimroz smuggling routes, but nothing was done to stop it.

According to Mayal, legal import of fuel via Hairatan and Aqina ports had stalled due to the import of poor quality fuel. He asked the central government to address the issue as soon as possible.

Mohammad Jan Ibrahimzad, deputy head of Balkh chamber of commerce and industry, said the import of low-quality fuel caused traders and people millions of dollars in losses every year.

“Every year the people and government suffer 240 million dollars losses due to the import of low-quality fuel, if the government controls it, we can use this amount on public welfare projects,” he added.

He said traders would carry out protests if the issue was not addressed by the government.

Mohammad AfzalHadid, chief of the provincial council, expressed his concern over the import of low-quality fuel and the illegal practice affected the national economy.

Without naming anyone, Hadid said a handful of individuals imported low quality fuel and gas from Iran in order to evade customs duty. He called on the government to hear problems of traders and address them.

