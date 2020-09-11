Woman among 3 killed in Kandahar violence

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): Two civilians were killed when their motorcycle struck a roadside bomb in Shah Walikot district of southern Kandahar province, where a woman was shot dead separately.

Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok that the two civilians were killed when a roadside bomb tore their motorcycle in Inzargi area this noon.

He accused the Taliban militants of emplacing the improvised explosive device.

Separately, an elderly woman was gunned down in the ninth police district of Kandahar city, the provincial capital.

A security official said the woman was killed in front of Muslim market when she was returning home.

He said the elderly woman had previously worked in a chicken distribution project of the provincial Agriculture Department.

The incidents come amid an increase in targeted killings in Kandahar city and roadside blasts in districts of the province.

