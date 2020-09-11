Pajhwok Services

Woman among 3 killed in Kandahar violence

Security & Crime

Woman among 3 killed in Kandahar violence

By
Bashir Ahmad Naadim
On
Sep 11, 2020 - 16:20

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): Two civilians were killed when their motorcycle struck a roadside bomb in Shah Walikot district of southern Kandahar province, where a woman was shot dead separately.

Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok that the two civilians were killed when a roadside bomb tore their motorcycle in Inzargi area this noon.

He accused the Talibaninfo-icon militants of emplacing the improvised explosive device.

Separately, an elderly woman was gunned down in the ninth police district of Kandahar city, the provincial capital.

A security official said the woman was killed in front of Muslim market when she was returning home.

He said the elderly woman had previously worked in a chicken distribution project of the provincial Agricultureinfo-icon Department.

The incidents come amid an increase in targeted killings in Kandahar city and roadside blasts in districts of the province.

