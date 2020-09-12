Kabul, Tehran vow to expand economic links

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Iran have agreed on the need for the expansion of economic links in all areas, reports the Tehran Times.

Afghan Ambassador Abdul Ghafoor Liwal and Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian stressed the expansion of economic ties at a meeting in Tehran.

Ardakanian, who is also the chairman of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Committee, referred to bilateral agreements during his visit to Kabul last year.

"During the visit, President Ghani issued orders to implement electricity projects, including renewables, solving banking problems, etc. But unfortunately, so far no definite measure has been taken to realise the agreements,” he recalled.

For his part, Liwal underlined Iran’s principled position on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, the newspaper said.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the sixth round of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Committee meeting, slated for October 25-27 in Kabul.

They decided to set up a committee to follow up on the implementation of the agreements and memorandums of understanding the two countries in the electricity sector this week.

During his trip to Kabul in July 2019, Ardakanian met senior Afghan officials on the expansion of economic ties, especially in areas of water and energy.

He met President Ashraf Ghani, former chief executive Dr. Abdullah, minister of water and energy and the finance minister.

