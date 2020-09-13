Pajhwok Services

No let-up in Taliban attacks amid talks: Khalid

Governance & Politics

No let-up in Taliban attacks amid talks: Khalid

By
Khwaja Basir Fitri
On
Sep 13, 2020 - 16:05

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Despite the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar, Talibaninfo-icon militants continued to attack Afghan security forces in many parts of the country, the acting minister of defense said Sunday.

The keenly-anticipated peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in Doha on Saturday.

Led by former spymaster MasoomStanikzai, the 21-member team of the government arrived in Doha for direct talks with representatives of the militant movement.

On behalf of Kabul, Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah, Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar, Minister of State for Peace Affairs Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi and presidential representative Abdul-Salam Rahimi attended the launching ceremony.

Late Saturday, the Ministry of Defense accused the Taliban of assaulting security forces in 18 different provinces since last night.

Most of the attacks took place in Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab, Ghor, Badghis, Herat, Ghazni and Uruzgan provinces, according to a statement from the ministry.

On Sunday acting Defense Minister Aasadullah Khalid briefed senators at today’s session about the security situation, saying there was no let-up in attacks amid ongoing peace talks in Qatar since yesterday.

However, Khalid hoped the ongoing intra-Afghan talks would yield positive outcome.

The minister suggested an in-camera briefing as he said the situation was sensitive and negotiations were underway.

Later the Senate approved the defense minister’s and held the session behind closed doors.

