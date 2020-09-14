Calls to turn Angoor Adda road into transit route

SHARANA (Pajhwok): Residents and officials of southeastern Paktika province on Monday urged the government to turn the Angoor Adda highway into a transit trade route with Pakistan for being the shortest and cheapest.

They said the Angoor Adda highway was very important and cheapest for trade looking at its geographical, strategic location and economic value.

Mubarak Shah, a resident of Paktika, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Angoor Adda highway in Barmal district connected Afghanistan with neighboring Pakistan.

He said, “The highway is not only shortest but easiest for Afghanistan, it must be changed into a transit trade route for the advantage of both the people and the government.”

He urged the government to launch reconstruction work on the road in Sarobai district as soon as possible.

Abdul Raouf, another resident, told Pajhwok people and traders believed the Angoor Adda was a key transit point with Pakistan because of its strategic location. He warned of staging protests if in case their demand was not addressed.

Khadargai, a driver at the Angoor Adda town, said even a 25-kilometer portion of the highway had not been constructed but still traders were willing to import and export their goods through the road.

He said, “If security is ensured and the highway turned into a transit route, traders would not face problems in import and export of goods via the road in future.”

Mubian Faqirzada, a member of the provincial council, told Pajhwok they had received people’s complaints about the issue in the past.

He said they had shared people’s demand and concerns with the authorities concerned, but no measures were taken so far.

Deputy Governor Shir Badsha Urgoni said efforts should be made to use the highway as a transit trade route in future.

He said they had several times shared the issue with the central administrative, but to no avail.

pk/ma