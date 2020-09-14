Ex-Pakistani FM’s pro-Taliban tweet sparks criticism

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan ’s former foreign and defense minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif’s tweet about a meeting between Taliban Deputy Head Mullah Beradar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sparked widespread criticism in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Qatar, Mullah Beradar held a meeting with Pompeo.

Asif shared a photo of Beradar and Pompeo and commented: “You have the powers, but Allah is with us.”

Asif, key member of Pakistan Muslim League (N) had served as defence and foreign minister during former three times prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s government.

Reacting to Asif’s tweet, Presidential Advisor and head of Strategic Relationship Waheed Umar wrote: “1) The same guy (Beradar) you think has Khoda with him was tortured in a Pakistani jail when you were Minister of Defence. No? 2) When you were Minister, TTP massacred 140 kids in Army Public School. Was Khoda with them too? Did you chant Allah o Akbar from behind your MoD desk?

Writer Najib Nangyal wrote: “Pakistan former defence minister defines this photo as US defeat. Is this the end of US-Pak partnership? Anything more to trust? Time to expose the real face of Pakistan and a harsh punishment for sponsoring terrorism this openly. Dualism should no more be tolerated.”

Pakistani Journalist Saleem Safi wrote: “This message by former Pakistan’s defence minister is irresponsible and I don’t know for what purpose he wrote such a comment but Afghan media presented this as proof of Pakistan’s support for Taliban.”

A senior Pakistan People’s Party member wrote: “Glorifying murderous Taliban defies comprehension.”

Nobel prize winner Malala Yousufzai and her father Ziauddin Yousufzai also reacted to Asif’s comment and said the Afghan conflict had no winner or loser. Everyone should pray for peace.

Pakistani writer Mohammad Taqi wrote that the Taliban not only killed Afghans but provided sanctuaries to Pakistani Taliban who killed a large number of Pakistanis.

