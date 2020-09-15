EU calls for unconditional truce in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy has called for an immediate, comprehensive, nationwide and unconditional ceasefire in Afghanistan .

In a phone call with President Ashraf Ghani on Monday, Josep Borell welcomed the launch of the direct Intra-Afghan negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban movement in Doha.

He praised the constructive approach demonstrated by the Afghan government that enabled the launch of negotiations. He hoped the launch could be the opening of a long overdue peaceful chapter for Afghanistan.

He stressed the peace process must be inclusive and build on the political, economic and social achievements of the Afghans since 2001, including women ’s rights.

The European Union stood ready to support the process, said Borell, who conferred with Ghani on the current security situation in Afghanistan. The EU official said the still unacceptably high level of violence in Afghanistan contradicted the spirit of a meaningful peace process.

Borell renewed his call to the parties to accompany the start of the peace talks with an immediate, comprehensive, nationwide and unconditional ceasefire.

The high representative underlined the EU’s readiness to honour its political commitments to the people of Afghanistan on their path towards peace, security, stability and self-reliance.

“However, the EU’s future political, diplomatic and financial support is not unconditional and will depend on political progress and the peace process,” he explained.

