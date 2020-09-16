Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Back from Qatar, journalists misinformed about visa

Religion & Culture

Back from Qatar, journalists misinformed about visa

By
Mohammad Hakim Basharat
On
Sep 16, 2020 - 16:16

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok):  The Afghanistan Journalist Safety Committee (AJSC) on Wednesday said the government was obliged to allow journalists to return to Qatar for coverage of the peace talks.

Sediqullah Tawhid, AJSC head, told a press conference here that a number of journalists who went to Qatar had returned due to lack of government’s cooperation.

He said the journalists had no option but to return home leaving the rest of the peace process after they were told their five-day visa was expiring.

Tawhidi said it was government’s responsibility to facilitate journalists, provide them information and create no obstacles during their coverage of the peace talks in Qatar.

He called on the State Ministry for Peace Affairs and the government to facilitate return of journalists to Qatar to cover the rest of talks.

Tawhidi said peace affairs ministry officials and some other government officials told reporters in Qatar that Qatar had issued a five-day visa to them and they could face multiple problems if they stayed further.

However, he claimed Qatar had issued a month long via not five days visa for journalists.

Hamid Kohisatani, a reporter with Kilid group, said Qatar provided good opportunity to journalists to cover the peace talks but Afghan officials misinformed them about visas and the length of their stay there and more problems.

He said they were forced to return after three days with a delegation that included Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the National High Reconciliation Council (NHRC) chairman, and acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

A number of other returning reporters held similar views and urged the government to help them go back to cover the rest of peace talks in Qatar.

pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Uruzgan ulema ask Taliban to lift years-old roadblocks
NAI presents journalists’ demands to negotiators
‘People must dare to access information’
Religious scholars demand role in govt affairs
Journalists ask govt to act on investigative reports
  • 406 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update