2 sisters allege beaten during Saleh’s security protocol

KABUL (Pajhwok): Two sisters on Saturday claimed they were insulted and beaten by security officials providing security for the motorcade of first vice president Amrullah Saleh in Kabul.

A video clip Pajhwok obtained on Friday shows a man in plain clothes is beating two women while security guards and police are watching. However, some men in military uniform are trying to prevent the man from beating the two women in Ansari square area of Kabul.

The incident comes when a strict security protocol was set up for Amrullah Saleh motorcade.

One of the sisters said they waited for 15 minutes and then started begging the security officials to let them go as they were taking a patient to hospital, but the officials refused.

She said when her sister disembarked from vehicle and wanted to talk with the security men, the security officials started beating them both.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Aryan said the video was an old one. However, he said the incident was being investigated. He said two policemen had been arrested and the person who thrashed the women had been identified.

But the vice president’s office spokesman, Rizwan Murad, said the allegation was baseless and unworthy of a response. He did not provide details.

