In 12 days, Nangarhar collects 1bn afs customs revenue

Business & Economics

In 12 days, Nangarhar collects 1bn afs customs revenue

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Sep 20, 2020 - 16:25

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The Nangarhar Customs Department has collected above one billion afghanis (1,073 million) revenue in 12 days and transferred it to the national treasury, an official said on Sunday.

Customs Director Nasrullah Sahibzada said the highest amount of revenue collected in one day was 134 million afs while the lowest amount in one day was 43 million afghanis.

He said acceleration in trade affairs, prevention of corruption, introduction of reforms and provision of legal felicitates to businessmen were among reasons behind the sudden surge in revenue collection.

Sahibzada said new Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkehl had assured them of his cooperation in dealing with corruption, implementing reforms and therefore they carried out their affairs with confidence.

Governor Amarkhel expressed his happiness over the increase in revenue and said last year 570 million afs revenue was collected in the corresponding period and this year revenue showed 50 percent increase.

He thanked government officials who ensured transparency in revenue collection process.

nh/ma

