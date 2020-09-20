Pajhwok Services

Bride among 20 wounded in Paktika blast

Security & Crime

Bride among 20 wounded in Paktika blast

By
Rahimkhan khoshal
On
Sep 20, 2020 - 10:35

 

 

SHARAN (Pajhwok): At least 20 people have been injured as a result of an explosion that hit a procession of wedding cars in the Janikhel district of southeastern Paktika province, an official said.

The provincial police spokesman told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place in the Hasti area of the district. The explosion struck a Kochi wedding vehicle. He was unaware of casualties.

But Afsar Khan Sulaimankhel, a member of the provincial council, said 20 people suffered injuries, including womeninfo-icon and children.

He added the bride was among the injured. At least five of the wounded wedding guests are said to be in critical condition.

But Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said 15 civilians, including women and children, were killed and wounded in bomb attacks by Talibaninfo-icon in Paktika and Balkh provinces.

The Taliban, however, have not yet commented on the explosion in Paktika.

sa/mud

 

