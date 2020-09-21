Pajhwok Services

Uprising forces helped improve security: Batikot chief

Uprising forces helped improve security: Batikot chief

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Sep 21, 2020 - 17:31

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The Batikot district chief in eastern Nangarhar province says security has improved in the district with support of public uprising groups, paving the ground for implementation of many construction projects.

Two years back, with the help of uprising forces, the government suppressed militants in the district and took its control.

Abdul Wahab Momand, the district’s administrative chief, in an exclusive interview told Pajhwok Afghan News security of the district had improved and many reconstructioninfo-icon projects were currently being executed.

He said work on school buildings was underway after 13 years and some of them were being completed and would be put into service soon.

At least 70 percent construction work on a 30-bed hospital had been completed and the facility would be inaugurated soon.

Momand said the educationinfo-icon process had also improved and the number of female students increased compared to the past. At least 42,000 students were enrolled in the district school including 12,000 girls and female teachers would be appointed in near future, he added.

