292 graduate from NPPF training centre

Security & Crime

292 graduate from NPPF training centre

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 22, 2020 - 11:57

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Nearly 300 guards have graduated from the National Public Protection Force (NPPF) training centre to secure uplift projects and key states organs.

Zia Wadan, spokesman for NPPF, told Pajhwok Afghan News at the end of the 78th course, 292 graduates received their certificates at a special ceremony here.

Speaking to the new graduates, NPPF Director-General Brig. Gen. Khosal Sadat said: “You will protect water and power dams, mines, universities and public properties. You came from 34 provinces of Afghanistaninfo-icon and it shows our national unity and solidarity.”

Sadat appreciated efforts and training of the graduates, saying as members of the NPPF “your mission is important and fundamental in defending the country’s national assets.”

Wadan added the newly trained guards were imbued with a strong spirit of patriotism and that they would take up their jobs today, protecting the country’s infrastructure.

sa/mud

 

Tags: 

  • 622 reads

