Doha negotiations: Khalilzad sees more setbacks

Governance & Politics

By
Pajhwok
On
Sep 23, 2020 - 08:48

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The US special representative for Afghanistaninfo-icon acknowledges the level of violence in the war-torn country is unacceptably high.

With government and Talibaninfo-icon negotiators yet to make the desired headway, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad warned of more setbacks during the ongoing intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar.

Testifying before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the diplomat admitted the current levels of violence were too high by any stretch of the imagination.

Reuters quoted Khalilzad as telling the lawmakers that talks offered the best hope for peace in Afghanistan, devastated by 19 years of conflict.

“While we have reasons to be hopeful, we are under no illusions about the challenges ahead. ... We expect that there will be setbacks and obstacles,” the special envoy said.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

 

