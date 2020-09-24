Pajhwok Services

Saudis warn U.N. of oil spot in shipping lane near decaying Yemen tanker

Saudis warn U.N. of oil spot in shipping lane near decaying Yemen tanker

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 24, 2020 - 21:24

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Saudi Arabia warned the U.N. Security Council  that an “oil spot” had been seen in a shipping transit area 31 miles (50 km) west of a decaying tanker that is threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off the coast of Yemen.

The Safer tanker has been stranded off Yemen’s Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa for more than five years. The United Nations has warned that the Safer could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska. Reuters reported.

In a letter to the 15-member body, reviewed by Reuters, Saudi Arabia’s U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi wrote that experts had observed that “a pipeline attached to the vessel is suspected to have been separated from the stabilizers holding it to the bottom and is now floating on the surface of the sea.”

The United Nations has been waiting for formal authorization from Yemen’s Houthi movement to send a mission to the Safer tanker to conduct a technical assessment and whatever initial repairs might be feasible.

