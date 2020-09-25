Ghani, Imran discuss bilateral ties, peace process

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan ’s Prime Minister Imran Khan have held a telephonic conversation and discussed bilateral relationship and peace process, a statement from Presidential Palace said on Friday.

Both dignitaries discussed relations between the two neighbouring countries, peace process and establishment of ceasefire, the statement said.

Imran Khan said: “We fully support ceasefire in Afghanistan and thanked President Ghani for his invitation to Kabul which he pledged to visit soon.”

This comes that Afghan Reconciliation Chief Abdullah Abdullah will visit Pakistan soon.

nh