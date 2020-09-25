Pajhwok Services

Ghani, Imran discuss bilateral ties, peace process

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Pakistaninfo-icon’s Prime Minister Imran Khan have held a telephonic conversation and discussed bilateral relationship and peace process, a statement from Presidential Palace said on Friday.

Both dignitaries discussed relations between the two neighbouring countries, peace process and establishment of ceasefire, the statement said.

Imran Khan said: “We fully support ceasefire in Afghanistaninfo-icon and thanked President Ghani for his invitation to Kabul which he pledged to visit soon.”

This comes that Afghan Reconciliation Chief Abdullah Abdullah will visit Pakistan soon.

