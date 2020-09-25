Heavy fighting forces thousands of families to flee Gezab

NELLI (Pajhwok): At least 12,000 families have left their homes and migrated to neighboring Daikundi province as a result of conflict in the Gezab district of central Uruzgan province, an official said on Friday.

Zargai Ebadi, the governor spokesperson, said no step has been taken to reach out to the displaced persons, adding that aid and other assistance would be delivered to the displaced families when the security situation allow them.

He said commando forces have been dispatched to Gezab district and the situation was under control now, adding that periodical fighting was underway in some areas.

He said civilians and conflicting parties suffered heavy casualties as a result of clashes.

Subhan Naebi, the Provincial Council member of Daikundi province, expressed concern over the deteriorated security situation and said district was on the verge of collapse.

He said at least 80 people were killed and injured during the past few days fighting and most of civilians migrated to Sheran and Pato districts of Daikudi.

Daikundi Govenror Zia Hamdard said that the province was under security threat as situation deteriorated in Gezab.

He added the security situation in Kajran and Nawa Mesh districts were terrible as well.

nh