Contact groups discuss rules for peace talks

KABUL (Pajhwok): Contact groups involving Kabul and Taliban negotiators have met in an effort to finalise rules and procedures for ongoing peace talks in Doha.

A member of the government’s negotiating team tweeted on Monday: “Contact groups of both delegations held a meeting today and discussed ways of finalising rules and procedure.”

Nader Naderi wrote the meeting in Qatar’s capital lasted almost four hours. The discussions would continue moving forward, he added/.

Dr. Mohammad Naeem, Taliban’s political spokesman, also tweeted: “On Sunday evening, at 6:00pm, the contact groups of both negotiating teams had a meeting.”

Issues related to working principles and practices were discussed, Naeem said, adding such meetings would continue until a final agreement was reached.

Once the agreement is concluded, according to the Taliban spokesman, discussions on the agenda of the negotiations would get under way.

