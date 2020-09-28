Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Contact groups discuss rules for peace talks

Governance & Politics

Contact groups discuss rules for peace talks

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 28, 2020 - 11:13

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Contact groups involving Kabul and Talibaninfo-icon negotiators have met in an effort to finalise rules and procedures for ongoing peace talks in Doha.

A member of the government’s negotiating team tweeted on Monday: “Contact groups of both delegations held a meeting today and discussed ways of finalising rules and procedure.”

Nader Naderi wrote the meeting in Qatar’s capital lasted almost four hours. The discussions would continue moving forward, he added/.

Dr. Mohammad Naeem, Taliban’s political spokesman, also tweeted: “On Sunday evening, at 6:00pm, the contact groups of both negotiating teams had a meeting.”

Issues related to working principles and practices were discussed, Naeem said, adding such meetings would continue until a final agreement was reached.

Once the agreement is concluded, according to the Taliban spokesman, discussions on the agenda of the negotiations would get under way.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Abdullah reaches Islamabad for key talks
Abdullah due in Islamabad today for key talks
Peace top public demand, cannot be ignored: Ghani
Peace process, bilateral relations on agenda as Abdullah visits Pakistan
‘Ministerial nominees under pressure from MPs’
  • 374 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update