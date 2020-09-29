ATRA employee develops sensitive mobile device

KABUL (Pajhwok): An employee of the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) has developed the smallest and most sensitive (8x9 MM) mobile device for using 5G internet.

Saeed Shinwari, ATRA spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the device had a range of up to 500 meters, also a standard area, and could be easily installed on mobile phones having 5G internet setup.

The device's developer, Hussin Ahmad Ahmadi, said he first designed the device in software and then used the cheapest (FR 4) material in its manufacturing, which is of high quality.

He said the device was first tested on HFS software, then evaluated by researchers at the International Symbiosis University in Pune, India, Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

He has also bagged the third place in the Indian National Seattle and the ProTek Award.

He also gave a presentation on the device to ATRA leadership Omar Mansoor Ansari and the technical team, who received approval from the ATRA technical team and their efforts were appreciated by the leadership.

Ahmadi is a young cadre from Afghanistan and has a bachelor's degree in telecommunications engineering from Symbiosis International University in Pune, India and is a first class graduate from the university.

bk