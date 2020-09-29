Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

ATRA employee develops sensitive mobile device

Innovation & Technology

ATRA employee develops sensitive mobile device

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 29, 2020 - 16:54

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): An employee of the Afghanistaninfo-icon Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) has developed the smallest and most sensitive (8x9 MM) mobile device for using 5G internet.

Saeed Shinwari, ATRA spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the device had a range of up to 500 meters, also a standard area, and could be easily installed on mobile phones having 5G internet setup.

The device's developer, Hussin Ahmad Ahmadi, said he first designed the device in software and then used the cheapest (FR 4) material in its manufacturing, which is of high quality.

He said the device was first tested on HFS software, then evaluated by researchers at the International Symbiosis University in Pune, India, Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

He has also bagged the third place in the Indian National Seattle and the ProTek Award.

He also gave a presentation on the device to ATRA leadership Omar Mansoor Ansari and the technical team, who received approval from the ATRA technical team and their efforts were appreciated by the leadership.

Ahmadi is a young cadre from Afghanistan and has a bachelor's degree in telecommunications engineering from Symbiosis International University in Pune, India and is a first class graduate from the university.

bk

Tags: 

Related Article

Iran ready to meet Afghanistan’s power demand
In a first, radar system comes to Paktika province
E-voting system at Wolesi Jirga remains inactive
Computerised NIC distribution centre opened in Pul-i-Charkhi Prison
For a month, Salaam Network dysfunctional in Ghazni
  • 331 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update