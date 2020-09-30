‘Aid for Parwan flood victims hidden in stocks’

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): A Wolesi Jirga delegation on Wednesday said donated goods for flood-hit families were hidden in 10 stock rooms in central Parwan province and were not given to the affectees.

At least 157 individuals, including women and children, were killed and 138 others injured as flash floods wreaked havoc in Parwan.

The WJ delegation said around 50 people had gone missing and 500 residential compounds were completely and 1,500 others partially destroyed.

Earlier, the lower house had appointed a five-member delegation led by Allah Gul Mujahid to investigate distribution of the assistance dispatched to flood hit families in Parwan.

The delegation accused the local government of hiding the stocks and not fairly distributing the aid to flood victims.

Members of the delegation say they visited 10 flood relief sites that were yet to be opened.

Abdul Zahir Salangi, a lawmaker from Parwan province, said, “Ten depots are full of materials, including flour, rice, oil, beans and fish, milk, sugar, cleaners, hundreds of Iranian carpets... thousands of food packages but they are hidden in the 10 stocks.”

Sayed Ahmad Selab, another lawmaker from southern Kandahar province, said, “The local officials in Parwan did not distribute the assistance in a right way.”

