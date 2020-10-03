Won’t meddle in Afghan peace talks: Qatar

KABUL (Pajhwok): The government of Qatar has reiterated cooperation on the peace process, saying it will not interfere in the ongoing negotiations in Doha.

Kabul’s negotiating team, led by Massoum Stanikzai, held separate meetings with Qatar’s National Security Advisor Mohammad bin Ahmed al-Misnad and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

NSA Ahmed Al-Misnad said his country’s goal was to host negotiations in order to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan .

He expressed Doha’s readiness to cooperate with Kabul on effectively advancing the intra-Afghan peace dialogue.

Underlining Qatar’s principle of neutrality during the talks, he said that his government would not comment on the issues raised and would support continuation of the process.

Massoum Stanikzai said: “We have come to Qatar with a serious commitment and will to advance the negotiations. We will continue this process with patience.”

Stanikzai added the people of Afghanistan expected the Qatari government to cooperate on maintain a positive atmosphere for the negotiations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, also voiced Qatar’s commitment to non-interference in the peace talks.

He said they were fully committed to the implementation of agreements and the reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan.

Efforts for the establishment of an airway between Qatar and Afghanistan were considered an opportunity for economic development for both sides, he said.

Stanikzai commended Doha for hosting the talks, affirming the government’s commitment to advancing the negotiations and working with patience to continue the process.

The chief negotiator stressed the effective role of the Qatari government in accelerating the process and enhancing coordination to advance the cause of peace.

“We welcome any action that contributes to the success of the negotiating process,” Stanikzai added.

sa/mud