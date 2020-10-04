Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 35m mark

Health

Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 35m mark

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Oct 04, 2020 - 16:49

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Around 35 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 with more than a million deaths and 26 million recoveries across the globe, statistics from a US-based university suggest.

After emerging in the Wuhan city of China last December, the Covid-19 virus has spread to at least 210 countries around the globe. The United States tops the list of countries with most cases followed by India and Brazil.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, 35 million people have been infected with the coronavirus internationally.

So far 1.38 million individuals have died from the novel coronavirus, most of them in European countries and the United States of America.

About 26 million people have recovered from the disease worldwide. The US has suffered the most casualties, with more than 7.6 million infections and 214,000 fatalities as of Sunday.

In Afghanistan too, the virus is still spreading, with more than 39,341 infections and 1,462 deaths. About 32,852 have recovered from the pandemic. 

pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Nangarhar shifts 150 addicts to Kabul for treatment
44 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Afghanistan
QRCS project to control Covid-19 in rural Afghanistan
IDLG accused of delaying Herat health officials’ salaries
WHO worker dies from Covid-19 in Takhar
  • 375 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update