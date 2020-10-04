Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 35m mark

KABUL (Pajhwok): Around 35 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 with more than a million deaths and 26 million recoveries across the globe, statistics from a US-based university suggest.

After emerging in the Wuhan city of China last December, the Covid-19 virus has spread to at least 210 countries around the globe. The United States tops the list of countries with most cases followed by India and Brazil.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, 35 million people have been infected with the coronavirus internationally.

So far 1.38 million individuals have died from the novel coronavirus, most of them in European countries and the United States of America.

About 26 million people have recovered from the disease worldwide. The US has suffered the most casualties, with more than 7.6 million infections and 214,000 fatalities as of Sunday.

In Afghanistan too, the virus is still spreading, with more than 39,341 infections and 1,462 deaths. About 32,852 have recovered from the pandemic.

