Cash award offered for info on wanted criminal

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced a cash reward of 700,000 afghanis for providing information leading to the arrest of a wanted criminal, Ghorzang aka Emaad.

MoI spokesman Tariq Arian told Pajhwok Afghan News on Monday that Emaad had been under serious police chase for some time in connection with several terrorist cases.

He said the dangerous criminal was involved in several organized terrorist incidents in the fifth police district of Kabul.

He added the Ministry of Interior had set a reward of 700,000 afghanis for locating and arresting this dangerous terrorist.

He said the identity of the person who cooperated with police in this regard would be kept secret.

