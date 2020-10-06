Trump returns to White House from hospital

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Donald Trump has returned to the White House, leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

After 72 hours of hospitalisation, the president posed for a mask-less photo-op on the White House balcony and asked his supporters not to fear the virus.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Trump wrote hours before walking out of the hospital's doors, according to CNN.

Trump spent the weekend working from the Presidential suite at Walter Reed, where received care from a team of physicians.

His physician Dr. Sean Conley provided Americans an update on the president' condition and his return to the White House.

“He has met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria,” Dr. Conley said. “The team and I agree that all our evaluations and his clinical status support the president's safe return home where he'll be surrounded by world -class medical care 24/7.”