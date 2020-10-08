Baghlan’s deputy police chief succumbs to wounds

PUL-I-KHMRI (Pajhwok): The deputy police chief for northern Baghlan province, Col. Mohammad Wra Andarabi, has succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kabul , an official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Ahmad Javed Basharat told Pajhwok Afghan News Andarabi died of the wounds he had suffered in a clash with the Taliban in Dand-i-Ghori district last week.

He said Andarabi had been evacuated to the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul, where he died of his deep injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior also confirmed the death of the Col. Andarabi on Wednesday.

pk/mud