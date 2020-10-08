Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Baghlan’s deputy police chief succumbs to wounds

Security & Crime

Baghlan’s deputy police chief succumbs to wounds

By
Pajhwok
On
Oct 08, 2020 - 11:10

PUL-I-KHMRI (Pajhwok): The deputy police chief for northern Baghlan province, Col. Mohammad Wra Andarabi, has succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kabulinfo-icon, an official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Ahmad Javed Basharat told Pajhwok Afghan News Andarabi died of the wounds he had suffered in a clash with the Talibaninfo-icon in Dand-i-Ghori district last week.

He said Andarabi had been evacuated to the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul, where he died of his deep injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior also confirmed the death of the Col. Andarabi on Wednesday.

pk/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

MP Malakzai guards beat Sararud district mayor
District chief, 2 guards killed in Laghman blast
In 48 hours, Kabul police nab 10 crime suspects
11 Afghan refugees die in Iran collision
6 police personnel killed in Zabul attack
  • 384 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update