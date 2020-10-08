Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Baghlan gathering asks govt, Taliban to embrace truce

Religion & Culture

Baghlan gathering asks govt, Taliban to embrace truce

By
راز محمد
On
Oct 08, 2020 - 17:47

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Religious scholars and civil societyinfo-icon activists in northern Baghlan province on Thursday urged the government and the Talibaninfo-icon to declare ceasefire for reaching lasting peace in the country.

Holding a gathering here, the scholars said they were ready to extend every possible cooperation for bringing about peace to the country.

Addressing the gathering, Baghlan Haj and Auqaf director Mualvi Naqibullah Sajjad said the Afghans wanted peace more than anything else.

“The government and the Taliban should do whatever they can including declaration of ceasefire in order to achieve peace,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, civil society activist Navid Shakorzada said only Afghans were killed and maimed in the conflict.

“If the Taliban really want peace so it is the time to declare truce and show their affection towards the nation and this way they may reach power.”

A student of the Baghlan university, Ghulam Raza Safdari, said the ongoing peace talks in Qatar could succeed if ceasefire was announced.

He said the Taliban stopped targeting American forces under their agreement with the US but innocent Afghans were still being killed on a daily basis. He believed the Doha talks were the last chance for the government and the Taliban, which they should not miss.

Similar gatherings have been organized in other parts of the country to urge the Taliban and the government to stop violence and declare ceasefire, but the violence has intensified instead.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Faryab poet: War shattered all of my dreams
Media urged to use peace supporting terminology
Umrah pilgrimage resumes after 6-month break
First pilgrims arrive at Grand Mosque after six-month curb
Media outlets financially suffered due to Covid-19
  • 629 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update