Baghlan gathering asks govt, Taliban to embrace truce

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Religious scholars and civil society activists in northern Baghlan province on Thursday urged the government and the Taliban to declare ceasefire for reaching lasting peace in the country.

Holding a gathering here, the scholars said they were ready to extend every possible cooperation for bringing about peace to the country.

Addressing the gathering, Baghlan Haj and Auqaf director Mualvi Naqibullah Sajjad said the Afghans wanted peace more than anything else.

“The government and the Taliban should do whatever they can including declaration of ceasefire in order to achieve peace,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, civil society activist Navid Shakorzada said only Afghans were killed and maimed in the conflict.

“If the Taliban really want peace so it is the time to declare truce and show their affection towards the nation and this way they may reach power.”

A student of the Baghlan university, Ghulam Raza Safdari, said the ongoing peace talks in Qatar could succeed if ceasefire was announced.

He said the Taliban stopped targeting American forces under their agreement with the US but innocent Afghans were still being killed on a daily basis. He believed the Doha talks were the last chance for the government and the Taliban, which they should not miss.

Similar gatherings have been organized in other parts of the country to urge the Taliban and the government to stop violence and declare ceasefire, but the violence has intensified instead.

