Doha peace talks: Abdullah still optimistic of ceasefire

KABUL (Pajhwok): As peace talks in Doha stymied by disagreements, Kabul’s reconciliation leader is still optimistic of a ceasefire.

In an interview with The Hindu, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said he remained hopeful of a truce or a significant reduction in violence.

Kabul’s negotiating team had been prepared from day one to begin discussions on a ceasefire, but the process was long and complex, he said. We aren’t under any illusions concerning the challenges that we’re confronted with.”

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah acknowledged progress in negotiations had been sluggish so far. But the negotiators would make headway, given sincerity of intent, he hoped.

During his recent visit to Islamabad, he claimed, top Pakistani officials promised using their clout with the Taliban to rein in violence and agree to discussions on a ceasefire.

Similarly, he said, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also lent their weight to the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Delhi was in favour of the Afghan peace process and he briefed Indian leaders on the negotiations in Qatar. “All leaders I met here were supportive of a unified and peaceful Afghanistan .”

He believed India should engage the Taliban for the sake of peace in Afghanistan, as the entire region was being affected by the continuation of war.

“I don’t have any particular advice, so far as engagement with the Taliban is concerned. However I’ll say India shall be part of efforts to stabilise Afghanistan,” he explained.

PAN Monitor/mud