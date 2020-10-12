Helmand attacks against US-Taliban pact: Gen. Miller

KABUL (Pajhwok): US and NATO forces commander Gen. Scott Miller on Monday asked the Taliban to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand and reduce violence around the country.

"The Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand province and reduce their violence around the country. It is not consistent with the US-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan Peace Talks," Gen. Miller said.

He said over the past two days USFOR-A conducted several targeted strikes in Helmand to defend Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) under attack from Taliban fighters, consistent with the US-Taliban agreement.

“USFOR-A has and will continue to provide support in defense of the ANDSF under attack by the Taliban”, vowed Gen. Miller.

Nh/ma