251 civilians suffer causalities in Taliban attacks

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior Affairs on Wednesday said 251 civilians suffered causalities in Taliban attacks during the past week across the country.

Tariq Aryan, MoI spokesman, wrote on his Twitter account that the civilian causalities resulted from Taliban’s 575 attacks in the period.

He said these attacks included 92 explosions and six suicide attacks that inflected causalities on 251 civilians last week.

Of the total 575 attacks, 72 occurred in southern Helmand province, he added.

The official said around 4,500 families had been displaced due to recent attacks in Helmand province.

The Taliban have not yet commented about the MoI’s claim, but in the past they had rejected such allegations.

pk/ma