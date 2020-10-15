Pajhwok Services

HCNR chairman to visit Tehran next week

Governance & Politics

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Oct 15, 2020 - 09:15

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon’s reconciliation leader will visit Tehran next week to muster support for Kabul-Talibaninfo-icon peace negotiations.

High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Chairman Abdullah Abdullah would arrive in Tehran on October 18, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by IRNA that Abdullah would be accompanied by HCNR members, MPs and Foreign Ministry officials.

He is scheduled to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials.

As part of Kabul’s efforts to drum up regional support for the intra-Afghan peace dialogue, the HCNR chief have visited Pakistaninfo-icon and India earlier in the month. 

