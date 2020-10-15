HCNR chairman to visit Tehran next week

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan ’s reconciliation leader will visit Tehran next week to muster support for Kabul-Taliban peace negotiations.

High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Chairman Abdullah Abdullah would arrive in Tehran on October 18, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by IRNA that Abdullah would be accompanied by HCNR members, MPs and Foreign Ministry officials.

He is scheduled to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials.

As part of Kabul’s efforts to drum up regional support for the intra-Afghan peace dialogue, the HCNR chief have visited Pakistan and India earlier in the month.

