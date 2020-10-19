Up to 18 times the normal prices paid for Ghor hospital items

KABUL (Pajhwok): Documents show equipment for a hospital in western Ghor province have been purchased 11 million afghanis higher than their normal prices, Pajhwok Afghan News learned reliably.

The documents show a hot water pot was purchased for 19,000 afghanis, a chair for the waiting room was bought 18 times higher the market rate and 43 other items for the hospital

According to the documents, these items were purchased last year in October but hospital sources said the items were yet to arrive in the hospital.

Pajhwok Afghan News received a recommendation letter from the Ghor Health Department written on September 22.

The letter says a contract worth 19,916,095 afghanis for purchase of equipment for a 30-bed hospital in Ghor’s Shahrak district has been signed with Espir Arya Logistic and Food Company (EALFC).

The letter says according to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)’s earlier directions, the company had completed procurement procedure of 50 different types of equipment and handed them over to assigned person after proper explanation to the assigned delegation.

The letter asked the MoPH to issue directives to the Ghor revenue department regarding allocation of funds.

The letter signed by Dr. Juma Gul Yaqoubi, the Ghor Health Department Director, asked the finance department of the MoPH to execute the orders.

Pajhwok has received a copy of price list of 50 items purchased by Ghor health department and inquired about the prices of 43 items in the market as well.

The prices of the remaining seven items could not be received because some rates were not too different and some were not accurate.

The prices in the below table are compared with market prices.

These 43 items are purchased against one to 18 times higher the ordinary market prices.

A document and market prices show that chairs for the waiting room were purchased each 18 times higher than the market price, grass cutter machine 14 times higher than the market price, Water Displacer Freezer nine times higher, a table and bed eight times higher, anti-fire balloon and one cabinet four times higher.

In addition, one 130HP printer, one electric and gas heater with 10kg gas balloon and one projector and multimedia purchased three times higher than the market price.

One silicon chair, metallic cabinet, hanger, a lather couch and white board were purchased six times higher than market rates. One hot water pot with the capacity of five liter storage, 1.60 metres desk, 32 inches Sony Television, electric sweeper, clothes cabinet, one green board, air condition services and six metre conference desk purchased four times higher than the market price.

Thirteen more items are purchased two times higher and one Pakistani freezer around one time higher than the market price.

Price comparison table

Difference / Times Purchased / Afs Quantity Purchased Items No Differences of purchased and Market Total of Marcket price Unit price in Market Purchased Total /Afs Purchased Item /Afs 18 8700 9500 500 174800 9200 19 Waiting chair 1 14 268600 21000 21000 289600 289600 1 Lock cutting machine 2 11 77000 80000 8000 850000 85000 10 Water dispenser refrigerator with bucket water 3 9 195500 196000 24500 1760000 220000 8 7-person leather Sofas with tea table 4 9 34000 18000 4500 154000 38500 4 Tea set 5 9 6000 3200 800 27200 6800 4 Single sponge mattress 6 8 33500 67500 4500 570000 38000 15 A desk with 1.40 centimeters 7 8 23142 13600 3400 106168 26542 4 Single bed 8 7 25000 224000 4000 1624000 29000 56 Table next to the bed 9 7 10120 51000 1700 354600 11820 30 Ant-fire balloon 10 7 24800 105000 4200 725000 29000 25 Wardrobe for files 11 6 15200 50400 2800 324000 18000 18 Chair 12 6 16850 50400 3150 320000 20000 16 Wardrobe for Metal spice 13 6 4500 22500 900 135000 5400 25 Hanger 14 6 10800 48400 2200 286000 13000 22 Full leather chair 15 6 7300 48000 1600 267000 8900 30 Whiteboard 16 5 15400 14400 3600 76000 19000 4 Five litters hot water pot 17 5 36000 72000 9000 360000 45000 8 A desk with 1. 60 centimeters 18 5 36600 55200 9200 274800 45800 6 A 32 inch Sonny TV 19 5 15000 60000 4000 285000 19000 15 vacuum cleaner 20 5 20500 88000 5500 416000 26000 16 Clothing wardrobe 80/200 21 4 5200 48000 1600 204000 6800 30 Green board 22 4 4500 22500 1500 90000 6000 15 Requires and installs AC air conditioning 23 4 130000 90000 45000 350000 175000 2 Six-meter conference table 24 3 27800 67200 11200 234000 39000 6 130 hp tri-function printer 25 3 21000 127500 8500 442500 29500 15 Turkish electric and gas heater with 10 kg balloon 26 3 5300 5400 2700 16000 8000 2 Multimedia projector screen 27 3 1900 60000 1000 174000 2900 60 serum stand/holder 28 3 6600 52800 4400 132000 11000 12 Three-seater chair of Metal 29 2 46650 485250 32350 1185000 79000 15 Air conditioning 18,000 30 2 88400 123200 61600 300000 150000 2 2204large copy machine 31 2 500 1400 350 3400 850 4 Afghanis single pillow 32 2 4600 13600 3400 32000 8000 4 Three parts gas brazier 33 2 15500 69000 11500 162000 27000 6 1,200 UPS 34 2 1900 31500 2100 60000 4000 15 Charging light 35 2 2950 73500 2450 162000 5400 30 large dustbin 36 2 137569 236000 118000 511138 255569 2 Zaranj Motorcycle 37 2 950 25500 850 54000 1800 30 Large wall clock 38 2 42000 86000 43000 170000 85000 2 5 Quarry laptop computer 39 2 1200 23400 1300 45000 2500 18 Power strips 40 2 450 12500 500 23750 950 25 Plastic chair 41 2 2000 300000 3000 500000 5000 100 Chinese Curtain with different colors 42 1 21800 352000 44000 526400 65800 8 Middle two doors Pakistani Refrigerator 43

14756356 Government purchased total 3604350 Markets price total 11152006 Difference

Wahidullah Furniture Store , Digcom Computer Store , Abdul QaharAzimi Trading Firms , National Stationery Store , Aminullah Zaranj Store and Anar Dargai Limited have provided these prices of the above items to Pajhwok.

Despite the passage of one year, these goods have not been delivered to the hospital.

Hamayoon Fazal, head of the Shahrak district hospital in Ghor province, told Pajhwok that the purchased items were yet to arrive in the hospital as of October 14th of this year.

He said, “Health officials in Ghor says the equipment have been purchased and would be sent to a hospital once the security situation improved.”

Purchase of unnecessary items:

Hamayoon Fazal said grass cutter machine and Zaranj motorcycles had also been purchased that were not required for the hospital at all.

Pajhwok Afghan News regional reporter asked the Shahrak district hospital director about what equipment he had ordered for the hospital? He said: “The hospital needs a lot of things; we have been offered an operating table, operating room equipment, oxygen, blankets and mattresses and I think all of the items have been purchased.”

Pajhwok made contract with Ghor health director Juma Gul Yaqoobi on October 14 and asked him about the purchased items with higher prices, but he told Pajhwok he would provide information in this regard a day later, but two days after he told Pajhwok he was in Kabul and would provide information once he returned to Ghor.

Nooruallah Taraki, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said the issue has been under the MoPH internal investigation and once the investigation was over, they will share the details with the media.

Pajhwok tried to contact the Spire Aria firms that bought the items but a contact could not be established. The company is registered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industries of Afghanistan and its license number is (D-32179).

Yar Mohammad is head of the firm and Nazar Mohammad is deputy head and they have also purchased a generator based on a contract with the MoPH.

This report has been produced by Pajhwok and financially supported by UNDP and Denmark.

