Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Up to 18 times the normal prices paid for Ghor hospital items

Health

Features

Up to 18 times the normal prices paid for Ghor hospital items

By
Abdul Raqeeb Sail
Jamila Karimi
On
Oct 19, 2020 - 16:07

KABUL (Pajhwok): Documents show equipment for a hospital in western Ghor province have been purchased 11 million afghanis higher than their normal prices, Pajhwok Afghan News learned reliably.

The documents show a hot water pot was purchased for 19,000 afghanis, a chair for the waiting room was bought 18 times higher the market rate and 43 other items for the hospital

According to the documents, these items were purchased last year in October but hospital sources said the items were yet to arrive in the hospital.

Pajhwok Afghan News received a recommendation letter from the Ghor Health Department written on September 22.

The letter says a contract worth 19,916,095 afghanis for purchase of equipment for a 30-bed hospital in Ghor’s Shahrak district has been signed with Espir Arya Logistic and Food Company (EALFC).

The letter says according to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)’s earlier directions, the company had completed procurement procedure of 50 different types of equipment and  handed them over to assigned person after proper explanation to the assigned delegation.

The letter asked the MoPH to issue directives to the Ghor revenue department regarding allocation of funds.

The letter signed by Dr. Juma Gul Yaqoubi, the Ghor Health Department Director, asked the finance department of the MoPH to execute the orders.

Pajhwok has received a copy of price list of 50 items purchased by Ghor health department and inquired about the prices of 43 items in the market as well.

The prices of the remaining seven items could not be received because some rates were not too different and some were not accurate.

The prices in the below table are compared with market prices.

These 43 items are purchased against one to 18 times higher the ordinary market prices.

A document and market prices show that chairs for the waiting room were purchased each 18 times higher than the market price, grass cutter machine 14 times higher than the market price, Water Displacer Freezer nine times higher, a table and bed eight times higher, anti-fire balloon and one cabinet four times higher.

In addition, one 130HP printer, one electric and gas heater with 10kg gas balloon and one projector and multimedia purchased three times higher than the market price.

One silicon chair, metallic cabinet, hanger, a lather couch and white board were purchased six times higher than market rates. One hot water pot with the capacity of five liter storage, 1.60 metres desk, 32 inches Sony Television, electric sweeper, clothes cabinet, one green board, air condition services and six metre conference desk purchased four times higher than the market price.

Thirteen more items are purchased two times higher and one Pakistani freezer around one time higher than the market price.

Price comparison table

Difference / Times

Purchased / Afs

Quantity

Purchased Items

No

Differences of purchased and Market 

Total of Marcket price

Unit price in Market

Purchased Total /Afs

Purchased Item /Afs

18

8700

9500

500

174800

9200

19

Waiting chair

1

14

268600

21000

21000

289600

289600

1

Lock cutting machine

2

11

77000

80000

8000

850000

85000

10

Water dispenser refrigerator with bucket water

3

9

195500

196000

24500

1760000

220000

8

7-person leather Sofas with tea table

4

9

34000

18000

4500

154000

38500

4

Tea set

5

9

6000

3200

800

27200

6800

4

Single sponge mattress

6

8

33500

67500

4500

570000

38000

15

A desk with 1.40 centimeters

7

8

23142

13600

3400

106168

26542

4

Single bed

8

7

25000

224000

4000

1624000

29000

56

Table next to the bed

9

7

10120

51000

1700

354600

11820

30

Ant-fire balloon

10

7

24800

105000

4200

725000

29000

25

Wardrobe for files

11

6

15200

50400

2800

324000

18000

18

Chair

12

6

16850

50400

3150

320000

20000

16

Wardrobe for  Metal spice

13

6

4500

22500

900

135000

5400

25

Hanger

14

6

10800

48400

2200

286000

13000

22

Full leather chair

15

6

7300

48000

1600

267000

8900

30

Whiteboard

16

5

15400

14400

3600

76000

19000

4

Five litters hot water pot

17

5

36000

72000

9000

360000

45000

8

A desk with 1. 60 centimeters

18

5

36600

55200

9200

274800

45800

6

A 32 inch Sonny TV

19

5

15000

60000

4000

285000

19000

15

vacuum cleaner

20

5

20500

88000

5500

416000

26000

16

Clothing wardrobe 80/200

21

4

5200

48000

1600

204000

6800

30

Green board

22

4

4500

22500

1500

90000

6000

15

Requires and installs AC air conditioning

23

4

130000

90000

45000

350000

175000

2

Six-meter conference table

24

3

27800

67200

11200

234000

39000

6

130 hp tri-function printer

25

3

21000

127500

8500

442500

29500

15

Turkish electric and gas heater with 10 kg balloon

26

3

5300

5400

2700

16000

8000

2

Multimedia projector screen

27

3

1900

60000

1000

174000

2900

60

serum stand/holder

28

3

6600

52800

4400

132000

11000

12

Three-seater chair of Metal

29

2

46650

485250

32350

1185000

79000

15

Air conditioning 18,000

30

2

88400

123200

61600

300000

150000

2

2204large copy machine

31

2

500

1400

350

3400

850

4

Afghanis single pillow

32

2

4600

13600

3400

32000

8000

4

Three parts gas brazier

33

2

15500

69000

11500

162000

27000

6

1,200 UPS

34

2

1900

31500

2100

60000

4000

15

Charging light

35

2

2950

73500

2450

162000

5400

30

large dustbin

36

2

137569

236000

118000

511138

255569

2

Zaranj Motorcycle

37

2

950

25500

850

54000

1800

30

Large wall clock

38

2

42000

86000

43000

170000

85000

2

5 Quarry laptop computer

39

2

1200

23400

1300

45000

2500

18

Power strips

40

2

450

12500

500

23750

950

25

Plastic chair

41

2

2000

300000

3000

500000

5000

100

Chinese Curtain with different colors

42

1

21800

352000

44000

526400

65800

8

Middle two doors Pakistani Refrigerator

43
 

14756356

Government purchased total 

3604350

Markets price total

11152006

Difference

                    

 

 

 

 

Wahidullah Furniture Store, Digcom Computer Store, Abdul QaharAzimi Trading Firms, National Stationery Store, Aminullah Zaranj Store and Anar Dargai Limited have provided these prices of the above items to Pajhwok.

Despite the passage of one year, these goods have not been delivered to the hospital.

Hamayoon Fazal, head of the Shahrak district hospital in Ghor province, told Pajhwok that the purchased items were yet to arrive in the hospital as of October 14th of this year.

He said, “Health officials in Ghor says the equipment have been purchased and would be sent to a hospital once the security situation improved.”

Purchase of unnecessary items:

Hamayoon Fazal said grass cutter machine and Zaranj motorcycles had also been purchased that were not required for the hospital at all.

Pajhwok Afghan News regional reporter asked the Shahrak district hospital director about what equipment he had ordered for the hospital? He said: “The hospital needs a lot of things; we have been offered an operating table, operating room equipment, oxygen, blankets and mattresses and I think all of the items have been purchased.”

Pajhwok made contract with Ghor health director Juma Gul Yaqoobi on October 14 and asked him about the purchased items with higher prices, but he told Pajhwok he would provide information in this regard a day later, but two days after he told Pajhwok he was in Kabul and would provide information once he returned to Ghor.

Nooruallah Taraki, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said the issue has been under the MoPH internal investigation and once the investigation was over, they will share the details with the media.

Pajhwok tried to contact the Spire Aria firms that bought the items but a contact could not be established. The company is registered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industries of Afghanistan and its license number is (D-32179).

Yar Mohammad is head of the firm and Nazar Mohammad is deputy head and they have also purchased a generator based on a contract with the MoPH.

This report has been produced by Pajhwok and financially supported by UNDP and Denmark.

Nh/pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

87 more coronavirus cases, 5 fatalities reported
50pc of Herat students contract Covid-19: official
Usmani blamed for illegal appointments, reshuffles
59 more coronavirus cases, 4 fatalities reported
53 more Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities reported
  • 586 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update