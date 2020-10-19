Up to 18 times the normal prices paid for Ghor hospital items
KABUL (Pajhwok): Documents show equipment for a hospital in western Ghor province have been purchased 11 million afghanis higher than their normal prices, Pajhwok Afghan News learned reliably.
The documents show a hot water pot was purchased for 19,000 afghanis, a chair for the waiting room was bought 18 times higher the market rate and 43 other items for the hospital
According to the documents, these items were purchased last year in October but hospital sources said the items were yet to arrive in the hospital.
Pajhwok Afghan News received a recommendation letter from the Ghor Health Department written on September 22.
The letter says a contract worth 19,916,095 afghanis for purchase of equipment for a 30-bed hospital in Ghor’s Shahrak district has been signed with Espir Arya Logistic and Food Company (EALFC).
The letter says according to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)’s earlier directions, the company had completed procurement procedure of 50 different types of equipment and handed them over to assigned person after proper explanation to the assigned delegation.
The letter asked the MoPH to issue directives to the Ghor revenue department regarding allocation of funds.
The letter signed by Dr. Juma Gul Yaqoubi, the Ghor Health Department Director, asked the finance department of the MoPH to execute the orders.
Pajhwok has received a copy of price list of 50 items purchased by Ghor health department and inquired about the prices of 43 items in the market as well.
The prices of the remaining seven items could not be received because some rates were not too different and some were not accurate.
The prices in the below table are compared with market prices.
These 43 items are purchased against one to 18 times higher the ordinary market prices.
A document and market prices show that chairs for the waiting room were purchased each 18 times higher than the market price, grass cutter machine 14 times higher than the market price, Water Displacer Freezer nine times higher, a table and bed eight times higher, anti-fire balloon and one cabinet four times higher.
In addition, one 130HP printer, one electric and gas heater with 10kg gas balloon and one projector and multimedia purchased three times higher than the market price.
One silicon chair, metallic cabinet, hanger, a lather couch and white board were purchased six times higher than market rates. One hot water pot with the capacity of five liter storage, 1.60 metres desk, 32 inches Sony Television, electric sweeper, clothes cabinet, one green board, air condition services and six metre conference desk purchased four times higher than the market price.
Thirteen more items are purchased two times higher and one Pakistani freezer around one time higher than the market price.
Price comparison table
|
Difference / Times
|
Purchased / Afs
|
Quantity
|
Purchased Items
|
No
|
Differences of purchased and Market
|
Total of Marcket price
|
Unit price in Market
|
Purchased Total /Afs
|
Purchased Item /Afs
|
18
|
8700
|
9500
|
500
|
174800
|
9200
|
19
|
Waiting chair
|
1
|
14
|
268600
|
21000
|
21000
|
289600
|
289600
|
1
|
Lock cutting machine
|
2
|
11
|
77000
|
80000
|
8000
|
850000
|
85000
|
10
|
Water dispenser refrigerator with bucket water
|
3
|
9
|
195500
|
196000
|
24500
|
1760000
|
220000
|
8
|
7-person leather Sofas with tea table
|
4
|
9
|
34000
|
18000
|
4500
|
154000
|
38500
|
4
|
Tea set
|
5
|
9
|
6000
|
3200
|
800
|
27200
|
6800
|
4
|
Single sponge mattress
|
6
|
8
|
33500
|
67500
|
4500
|
570000
|
38000
|
15
|
A desk with 1.40 centimeters
|
7
|
8
|
23142
|
13600
|
3400
|
106168
|
26542
|
4
|
Single bed
|
8
|
7
|
25000
|
224000
|
4000
|
1624000
|
29000
|
56
|
Table next to the bed
|
9
|
7
|
10120
|
51000
|
1700
|
354600
|
11820
|
30
|
Ant-fire balloon
|
10
|
7
|
24800
|
105000
|
4200
|
725000
|
29000
|
25
|
Wardrobe for files
|
11
|
6
|
15200
|
50400
|
2800
|
324000
|
18000
|
18
|
Chair
|
12
|
6
|
16850
|
50400
|
3150
|
320000
|
20000
|
16
|
Wardrobe for Metal spice
|
13
|
6
|
4500
|
22500
|
900
|
135000
|
5400
|
25
|
Hanger
|
14
|
6
|
10800
|
48400
|
2200
|
286000
|
13000
|
22
|
Full leather chair
|
15
|
6
|
7300
|
48000
|
1600
|
267000
|
8900
|
30
|
Whiteboard
|
16
|
5
|
15400
|
14400
|
3600
|
76000
|
19000
|
4
|
Five litters hot water pot
|
17
|
5
|
36000
|
72000
|
9000
|
360000
|
45000
|
8
|
A desk with 1. 60 centimeters
|
18
|
5
|
36600
|
55200
|
9200
|
274800
|
45800
|
6
|
A 32 inch Sonny TV
|
19
|
5
|
15000
|
60000
|
4000
|
285000
|
19000
|
15
|
vacuum cleaner
|
20
|
5
|
20500
|
88000
|
5500
|
416000
|
26000
|
16
|
Clothing wardrobe 80/200
|
21
|
4
|
5200
|
48000
|
1600
|
204000
|
6800
|
30
|
Green board
|
22
|
4
|
4500
|
22500
|
1500
|
90000
|
6000
|
15
|
Requires and installs AC air conditioning
|
23
|
4
|
130000
|
90000
|
45000
|
350000
|
175000
|
2
|
Six-meter conference table
|
24
|
3
|
27800
|
67200
|
11200
|
234000
|
39000
|
6
|
130 hp tri-function printer
|
25
|
3
|
21000
|
127500
|
8500
|
442500
|
29500
|
15
|
Turkish electric and gas heater with 10 kg balloon
|
26
|
3
|
5300
|
5400
|
2700
|
16000
|
8000
|
2
|
Multimedia projector screen
|
27
|
3
|
1900
|
60000
|
1000
|
174000
|
2900
|
60
|
serum stand/holder
|
28
|
3
|
6600
|
52800
|
4400
|
132000
|
11000
|
12
|
Three-seater chair of Metal
|
29
|
2
|
46650
|
485250
|
32350
|
1185000
|
79000
|
15
|
Air conditioning 18,000
|
30
|
2
|
88400
|
123200
|
61600
|
300000
|
150000
|
2
|
2204large copy machine
|
31
|
2
|
500
|
1400
|
350
|
3400
|
850
|
4
|
Afghanis single pillow
|
32
|
2
|
4600
|
13600
|
3400
|
32000
|
8000
|
4
|
Three parts gas brazier
|
33
|
2
|
15500
|
69000
|
11500
|
162000
|
27000
|
6
|
1,200 UPS
|
34
|
2
|
1900
|
31500
|
2100
|
60000
|
4000
|
15
|
Charging light
|
35
|
2
|
2950
|
73500
|
2450
|
162000
|
5400
|
30
|
large dustbin
|
36
|
2
|
137569
|
236000
|
118000
|
511138
|
255569
|
2
|
Zaranj Motorcycle
|
37
|
2
|
950
|
25500
|
850
|
54000
|
1800
|
30
|
Large wall clock
|
38
|
2
|
42000
|
86000
|
43000
|
170000
|
85000
|
2
|
5 Quarry laptop computer
|
39
|
2
|
1200
|
23400
|
1300
|
45000
|
2500
|
18
|
Power strips
|
40
|
2
|
450
|
12500
|
500
|
23750
|
950
|
25
|
Plastic chair
|
41
|
2
|
2000
|
300000
|
3000
|
500000
|
5000
|
100
|
Chinese Curtain with different colors
|
42
|
1
|
21800
|
352000
|
44000
|
526400
|
65800
|
8
|
Middle two doors Pakistani Refrigerator
|
43
|
14756356
|
Government purchased total
|
3604350
|
Markets price total
|
11152006
|
Difference
Wahidullah Furniture Store, Digcom Computer Store, Abdul QaharAzimi Trading Firms, National Stationery Store, Aminullah Zaranj Store and Anar Dargai Limited have provided these prices of the above items to Pajhwok.
Despite the passage of one year, these goods have not been delivered to the hospital.
Hamayoon Fazal, head of the Shahrak district hospital in Ghor province, told Pajhwok that the purchased items were yet to arrive in the hospital as of October 14th of this year.
He said, “Health officials in Ghor says the equipment have been purchased and would be sent to a hospital once the security situation improved.”
Purchase of unnecessary items:
Hamayoon Fazal said grass cutter machine and Zaranj motorcycles had also been purchased that were not required for the hospital at all.
Pajhwok Afghan News regional reporter asked the Shahrak district hospital director about what equipment he had ordered for the hospital? He said: “The hospital needs a lot of things; we have been offered an operating table, operating room equipment, oxygen, blankets and mattresses and I think all of the items have been purchased.”
Pajhwok made contract with Ghor health director Juma Gul Yaqoobi on October 14 and asked him about the purchased items with higher prices, but he told Pajhwok he would provide information in this regard a day later, but two days after he told Pajhwok he was in Kabul and would provide information once he returned to Ghor.
Nooruallah Taraki, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said the issue has been under the MoPH internal investigation and once the investigation was over, they will share the details with the media.
Pajhwok tried to contact the Spire Aria firms that bought the items but a contact could not be established. The company is registered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industries of Afghanistan and its license number is (D-32179).
Yar Mohammad is head of the firm and Nazar Mohammad is deputy head and they have also purchased a generator based on a contract with the MoPH.
This report has been produced by Pajhwok and financially supported by UNDP and Denmark.
