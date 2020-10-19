Pajhwok Services

87 more coronavirus cases, 5 fatalities reported

Health

By
Azizullah Hamdard
On
Oct 19, 2020 - 15:55

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Monday 87 more individuals had tested positive for Covid-19 in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the ministry said 523 individuals underwent tests and 87 of them were diagnosed with the virus, taking the nation’s tally to 40,287.

At least 25 new cases were recorded in Herat, 17 in Daikundi, 14 in Bamyan, 11 each in Kabul and Ghazni, three each in Badghis and Parwan and one each in Nangarhar, Nimroz and Maidan Wardak.

About 146 people recovered from the pandemic during the period, pushing up the number of recoveries to 33,760, the statement added.

Five people lost their lives to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 1,497, the statement added.

