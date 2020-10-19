Pajhwok Services

Pakistan’s artillery shelling may harm ties: MoFA

Security & Crime

By
Abaseen Zahir
On
Oct 19, 2020 - 20:12

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Artillery shelling from Pakistaninfo-icon on Afghanistaninfo-icon’s soil could harm relations between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Monday.

Five people were killed and injured as a result of Pakistani forces artillery shelling in Marawar District of eastern Kunar province on Monday.

The MoFA strongly condemned the shelling deep inside Afghan soil and expressed its concern regarding such attacks.

“The shelling may hamper relationship between the two countries at a time when Kabul always wished cordial ties with Pakistan,” the MoFA said in a statement.

It said artillery shelling was not in the interest of peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan and was against Pakistan’s commitment with Afghanistan of improving bilateral ties.

