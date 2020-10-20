Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

NATO vows support for Afghan forces till 2024

Governance & Politics

NATO vows support for Afghan forces till 2024

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Oct 20, 2020 - 09:50

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): NATOinfo-icon allies and partners on Tuesday gathered at a plenary meeting of the Afghan National Army Trust Fund Board and reviewed the implementation of their financial contributions in support to the Afghan security forces.

In a statement, the alliance said that the meeting discussed contributions for 2021 and reiterated their commitment to providing financial support to the Afghan security forces through 2024.

“Today’s commitments help underpin the confidence that our financial support to the Afghan security forces will continue to be strong beyond 2020. International funding support to the Afghan forces is a key pillar of our commitment to Afghan security.

As of 5 October 2020, total cumulative contributions made to the Trust Fund since its establishment amounted to over 3,2 billion US dollars, the NATO secretary general pointed out.  

The NATO-run Afghan National Army Trust Fund was created in 2007. It has since played a vital role in enhancing the effectiveness and sustainment of the Afghan security forces by funding activities ranging from installation of donated equipment to training, literacy courses, professional military educationinfo-icon, and capacity building.

The Trust Fund is open for contributions by the broader international community. It is one of three funding streams used by the international community to channel its financial support to Afghanistaninfo-icon’s security forces and institutions.

The other two are the Law and Order Trust Fund for Afghanistan (LOTFA), administered by the United Nations Development Programme, and the United States Afghanistan Security Forces Fund (ASFF). 

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Contact groups to continue talks on disputed topics
Criminals list shared with police in Kabul: Saleh
Peace key to economic prosperity, investment: Abdullah
Pakistan vows to strengthen fraternal relations with Afghanistan
President urged to strengthen security institutions
  • 524 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update