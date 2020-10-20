Wolesi Jirga lacks clear mechanism for trust vote: FEFA

KABUL (Pajhwok): Election watchdog Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) on Tuesday expressed concern over lack of a clear mechanism for the grant of trust vote to ministerial nominees.

With President Ashraf Ghani all set to introduce his ministers-designate to the Wolesi Jirga for the vote of confidence, FEFA chief Mohammad Yousaf Rashid asked lawmakers to endorse only eligible candidates.

Rashid hailed the introduction of the ministerial nominees to the lower house for the trust vote, saying it would do away with the culture of acting officials.

He said the culture of acting officials not only paved the ground for corruption but it also enabled such officials to escape from being held accountable.

He said as the current Cabinet had members from both the political camps, it depended on the Parliament to present the nation an accountable and effective Council of Ministers.

Rashid lamented the Constitution had turned 20 years old but the law on the basic structure of the state was yet to be presented in the parliament and in the absence of this important law, the number, responsibilities and authorities of the ministries remained vague.

FEFA and Wolesi Jirga liaison official Abdul Baqi Rashid, who was present at the press conference, said the parliament should get assured that the Cabinet picks had enough experience to advance affairs of their respective ministries, otherwise the responsibility of their blunders would be on the shoulders of lawmakers.

He said there had been allegations of corruption, bribery and deals in connection with the trust vote in the past, but the Wolesi Jirga did nothing to assuage concerns in this regard.

He also said the Wolesi Jirga should come up with a clear stance on granting vote to dual nationals as Article 72 of the Constitution preferred Afghanistan nationality and allowed the parliament to endorse or reject dual nationals.

He said a mechanism should be made regarding dual nationals and insisted on voting for those who renounced nationality of other countries.

He recalled in the previous government, some dual nationality holders handed over documents of relinquishing their dual nationality to the house but returned to that foreign country after completing office terms.

Rashid said lawmakers should grant the trust vote to ministers-designate through an electronic system in order to prevent wrongdoing. He said the Cabinet picks included only four women and their number should be increased.

He said the people were expecting the parliament would grant the trust vote to experienced, competent and eligible ministers without considering their ethnic and linguistic background.

A day earlier, some Wolesi Jirga members claimed some ministers-designate faced criminal charges and others held dual nationalities.

