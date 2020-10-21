Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

US lost $19b in Afghanistan in 18 years: SIGAR

Governance & Politics

US lost $19b in Afghanistan in 18 years: SIGAR

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Oct 21, 2020 - 09:37

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Over the past 18 years, the United States has lost $19 billion in Afghanistaninfo-icon as a result of waste, fraud and abuse, a federal watchdog reported on Tuesday.

In its latest report, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstructioninfo-icon (SIGAR) said the US Congress had appropriated about $134 billion for Afghan reconstruction programmes since late 2001.

The report says: “Of that amount, SIGAR reviewed approximately $63 billion and concluded that a total of nearly $19 billion, or 30% of the amount reviewed, was lost to waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Am amount of $1.8 billion was lost to waste, fraud and abuse between January 2018 and December 2019, according to the oversight body.

More than 2,400 US soldiers have been killed during the American mission in Afghanistan, where the war has cost Washington about $1 trillion.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

 

Tags: 

Related Article

Atmar, Carter discuss reduction in violence, ceasefire
Afghan women seek regional support for ceasefire
Uzbekistan stoutly backs Afghanistan's peace push
Stable Afghanistan to benefit region: Alvi
Wolesi Jirga lacks clear mechanism for trust vote: FEFA
  • 658 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update