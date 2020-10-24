Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

18 people killed, 57 injured in Kabul blast

Security & Crime

18 people killed, 57 injured in Kabul blast

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Oct 24, 2020 - 19:51

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Eghteen people were killed and 57 others injured in a blast in capital Kabul on Saturday, an official said.

Tariq Aryan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MoI) told Pajhwok Afghan News the blast took place at around 4:30pm in the limits of 13th Police District.

He did not provide more details.

The Talibaninfo-icon distanced themselves from the blast.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Al-Qaeda deputy head for Indian sub-continent killed in Ghazni: NDS
188 civilians killed, injured in Taliban attacks: MoI
8 civilians killed in Ghazni blast
Nimroz: 6 dam guards killed in Taliban attack
Taliban blow up major bridge in Herat
  • 765 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update