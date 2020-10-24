18 people killed, 57 injured in Kabul blast

KABUL (Pajhwok): Eghteen people were killed and 57 others injured in a blast in capital Kabul on Saturday, an official said.

Tariq Aryan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MoI) told Pajhwok Afghan News the blast took place at around 4:30pm in the limits of 13th Police District.

He did not provide more details.

The Taliban distanced themselves from the blast.

