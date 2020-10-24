Rahmani, Qaiser hope for peace in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Afghan and Pakistani parliament speakers are optimistic about the outcome of the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.

At a meeting in Islamabad on Friday night, Mir Rahman Rahmani and Asad Qaiser hoped the dream of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was set to be realised.

“A peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan would not only ensure regional peace, it would also be vital to the socio-economic development of both countries,” Qaiser said.

The Wolesi Jirga speaker arrived in Islamabad at the head of a 17-member parliamentary delegation on Friday for talks with Pakistani leaders.

Pakistan had repeatedly evinced a keen interest in a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, which was in the interest of the entire region, Qaiser remarked.

He called on Afghan government and Taliban negotiators to seize the opportunity offered by the Doha talks for lasting peace in the country.

About achievements of the Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Qaiser said tariff barriers and procedural impediments to bilateral and Afghan Transit Trade had been removed.

The neighbours could achieve economic self-reliance by capitalising on their strategic location, he believed, hoping parliamentary contacts help enhance bilateral cooperation and trade.

Rahman commended Qaiser’s efforts to promote bilateral trade, focusing on the issues of transit trade and opening of new trade routes on the Durand Line .

“Afghanistan has vast potential of investment and trade opportunities and our business community is looking forward to investment in Pakistan.”

The visiting speaker sounded hopeful about the success of the ongoing talks, saying peace would usher in an era of progress and stability in his country.

mud