Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Rahmani, Qaiser hope for peace in Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Rahmani, Qaiser hope for peace in Afghanistan

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Oct 24, 2020 - 09:01

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Afghan and Pakistani parliament speakers are optimistic about the outcome of the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.

At a meeting in Islamabad on Friday night, Mir Rahman Rahmani and Asad Qaiser hoped the dream of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistaninfo-icon was set to be realised.

“A peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan would not only ensure regional peace, it would also be vital to the socio-economic development of both countries,” Qaiser said.

The Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon speaker arrived in Islamabad at the head of a 17-member parliamentary delegation on Friday for talks with Pakistani leaders.

Pakistaninfo-icon had repeatedly evinced a keen interest in a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, which was in the interest of the entire region, Qaiser remarked.

He called on Afghan government and Talibaninfo-icon negotiators to seize the opportunity offered by the Doha talks for lasting peace in the country.

About achievements of the Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Qaiser said tariff barriers and procedural impediments to bilateral and Afghan Transit Trade had been removed.

The neighbours could achieve economic self-reliance by capitalising on their strategic location, he believed, hoping parliamentary contacts help enhance bilateral cooperation and trade.

Rahman commended Qaiser’s efforts to promote bilateral trade, focusing on the issues of transit trade and opening of new trade routes on the Durand Lineinfo-icon.

“Afghanistan has vast potential of investment and trade opportunities and our business community is looking forward to investment in Pakistan.”

The visiting speaker sounded hopeful about the success of the ongoing talks, saying peace would usher in an era of progress and stability in his country.

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

China calls for orderly US pullout from Afghanistan
NATO’s Afghan presence cut to less than 12,000
US poll outcome won’t affect peace talks: Karzai
Khan vows support for Afghan peace process
Wolesi Jirga delegation leaves for Pakistan
  • 168 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update