Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

MoPH reports 113 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Health

MoPH reports 113 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

By
Azizullah Hamdard
On
Oct 28, 2020 - 18:29

KABUL: (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Wednesday 113 more individuals tested positive for Covid-19 in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the ministry said 576 people underwent tests and 113 of them were diagnosed with the virus, taking the nation’s tally to 41,145.

Of the fresh cases, 21 surfaced in Herat, 19 in Kabulinfo-icon, 10 in Ghazni, eight in Badghis, seven in Kandahar, seven in Baghlan, six in Takhar, four in Kunduz, three each in Samangan and Zabul and one each in Nangarhar, Nimroz and Kunar.

About 20 individuals recovered during the past 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 34,237.

Six people lost their lives to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 1,529.

Sa/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Coronavirus cases top 44 million worldwide
Afghanistan records 95 virus cases, 5 deaths
Afghanistan registers 104 new coronavirus cases
65 new positive Covid-19 cases reported in Afghanistan
81 new Covid-19 cases registered in Afghanistan
  • 442 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update