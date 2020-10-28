MoPH reports 113 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

KABUL: (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Wednesday 113 more individuals tested positive for Covid-19 in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the ministry said 576 people underwent tests and 113 of them were diagnosed with the virus, taking the nation’s tally to 41,145.

Of the fresh cases, 21 surfaced in Herat, 19 in Kabul , 10 in Ghazni, eight in Badghis, seven in Kandahar, seven in Baghlan, six in Takhar, four in Kunduz, three each in Samangan and Zabul and one each in Nangarhar, Nimroz and Kunar.

About 20 individuals recovered during the past 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 34,237.

Six people lost their lives to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 1,529.

