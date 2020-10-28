UNSC slams Kabul attack, rising violence

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has vehemently condemned a Daesh-claimed attack that killed 24 people and injuring dozens of students in Kabul.

UNSC members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to families of the victims and to the government of Afghanistan . They wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured.

They also expressed concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties.

The world body stressed the importance of sustained efforts to reduce violence. They underlined the secretary‑general’s call for a global ceasefire in light of the current COVID‑19 pandemic, as supported in resolution 2532 (2020).

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“Deliberately targeting children and education facilities as such is especially abhorrent and must be condemned,” they said in a statement.

The Security Council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reiterated that any acts of terrorism were criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

sa/mud