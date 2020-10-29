Pajhwok Services

Municipality scraps contracts after Pajhwok report

Governance & Politics

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Oct 29, 2020 - 16:09

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The municipality of eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday scrapped contracts for fuel, spare parts and cooking oil supplies after Pajhwok published a report in this regard.

Pajhwok yesterday published a report, saying a contractor purchased one litre of fuel for the Jalalabad Municipality 20 afghanis higher the market price, thus embezzling nearly six million afghanis.

The higher rate was charged at a time when the price of petrol and diesel remains stable at 36afs per litre from the past few months, but the Jalalabad Municipality has inked one year contract with a company that provided one litre of fuel against 54afs.

A day after the report, Nangarhar Governor Ziaul Haq Amarkhel told reporters here that the municipality cancelled contracts for supplies of fuel, spare parts and cooking oil due to higher rates.

He said following people’s complaints, a joint delegation investigated the municipality’s contracts and cancelled them and dismissed the official concerned.

The governor said the contacts would be soon re-announced and would be awarded against current prices after completion of the legal procedure.

Amarkel also said overwork in the construction contracts should be reviewed in the face of Covid-19 and the issue should be addressed legally.

The governor said he had ordered appointment of a new contracts official to replace the dismissed official and the post and similar vacant posts should be offered to the Independent Directorate of Local Governance for open competition.

