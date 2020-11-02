Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Malaysia Islamic Forum calls war in Afghanistan illegal

Security & Crime

Malaysia Islamic Forum calls war in Afghanistan illegal

By
Pajhwok
On
Nov 02, 2020 - 14:35

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Malaysian Global Islamic Unity Forum, one of the country's most respected Islamic institutions, has condemned the continuing war and violence in Afghanistaninfo-icon and called it illegal, a statement said on Monday.

In a message delivered to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Kuala Lumpur, the Unity Forum called for the resolution of the ongoing conflict through dialogue and negotiation rather than the continuation of the violence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude for the issuance of the statement and the support of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Malaysia towards the peace process in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan calls on the ulemainfo-icon across the globe to join its call for the reduction of violence and the observance of a humanitarian ceasefire so that the peace talks can continue and be effective.

Pr/nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Kabul University attack an intelligence failure: Saleh
Wardak prosecutor gunned down in Kabul
19 killed, 22 injured in Kabul University attack
7 civilians killed, 5 wounded in Helmand bombing
Blast, gunfire heard near Kabul University
  • 702 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update