Malaysia Islamic Forum calls war in Afghanistan illegal

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Malaysian Global Islamic Unity Forum, one of the country's most respected Islamic institutions, has condemned the continuing war and violence in Afghanistan and called it illegal, a statement said on Monday.

In a message delivered to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Kuala Lumpur, the Unity Forum called for the resolution of the ongoing conflict through dialogue and negotiation rather than the continuation of the violence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude for the issuance of the statement and the support of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Malaysia towards the peace process in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan calls on the ulema across the globe to join its call for the reduction of violence and the observance of a humanitarian ceasefire so that the peace talks can continue and be effective.

Pr/nh